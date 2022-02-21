PM Imran Shares Video of Newly Discovered Skiing Spot in Swat

In continuation of its policy to discover and develop more tourist attractions all over the country, the federal government has identified a new skiing area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister shared the video of a newly discovered skiing area situated in Gabbin Jabb, Swat, and expressed hope that the youth will learn skiing here and represent Pakistan in the Winter Olympics in the future.

The premier penned that “This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics.”

From discovering to setting up new tourist spots all over the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has actively been promoting Pakistan’s tourism industry since assuming office in 2018.

The development also coincides with the end of the Winter Olympics 2022. The event was held from 4 to 20 February in Beijing, China. Athletes from 91 countries, including Pakistan, participated in the event.

Norway emerged as the most successful nation with 16 gold medals, followed by Germany with 12 gold medals and China with 9 gold medals. Pakistan failed to win any medal at the event.