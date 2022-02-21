IT Ministry to Establish Cloud Office Under Pakistan’s First Cloud Policy

Following the approval of Pakistan’s first Cloud Policy by the Federal Cabinet, the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) has decided to establish a cloud office in the ministry, reliable sources informed ProPakistani.

For the accelerated implementation of the cloud policy, the establishment of a cloud office in the MoITT is the first step. The cloud office will act as the flag bearer for cloud adoption in Pakistan and define the criteria for the registration of cloud service providers according to domestic and international standards, and support provinces in their cloud adoption efforts to bring uniformity in cloud adoption across Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan will ensure the implementation of cloud policy through cloud office. This planned governance structure will enable the roadmap for establishing a structured and formal organizational setup for cloud governance in Pakistan. Under the cloud policy, a cloud office is mandated to carry out the following functions:

Establish a classification, accreditation, registration, and compliance framework for Cloud Service Providers based on international benchmarks. Carry out or seek compliance from the Cloud Service Providers against established benchmarks. Promote a cloud culture and adoption of cloud services across Public Service Entities. Provide a time-based No Objection Certificate (NOC) if there is a legitimate reason for deviation/exemption to cloud policy. Enforcement of modalities for cloud-first investments. Support provinces in the adoption of cloud-first policy in their jurisdictions.

The cloud office will formulate the benchmarks for all Cloud Service Providers (CSP) opting to provide services to Public Service entities. The criteria will be based on international benchmarks such as security, reliability, cost, interoperability, availability, and any other established parameters.

The process for Cloud Service Providers to be listed in the accredited list will be laid out by the cloud office. The cloud office will maintain an accredited list of Cloud Service Providers for public service entities. This will not only ensure that security and reliability offered by CSP are in compliance with domestic and international standards but will also make the procurement of cloud services easier for public service entities.

Public service entities are required to provide services from an accredited list of Cloud Service Providers only. The Cloud Office will have the authority to revoke the accreditation of CSP in case of non-compliance.