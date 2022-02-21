Poco to Launch an Affordable Smartwatch Soon

Xiaomi and Redmi already have their own suite of smartwatches available and now it’s Poco’s turn to join the fray. The sub-brand is known for its highly affordable smartphones so we expect to see cost-effective smartwatches from Poco.

The news comes from the Russian certification platform known as Russian Electronics Certification, EEC. It includes a listing for a Poco smartwatch, which will be a first for the Chinese sub-brand.

According to the listing, the Poco smartwatch will bear the model number M2131W1 and it will be manufactured by one of Xiaomi’s partners called 70mai Co in Shanghai. This is the same manufacturer that produces IoT devices for Xiaomi.

However, this Chinese manufacturer is not known for smartwatches at all. Its most popular devices include dashboard cameras, but this does not mean that the Poco smartwatch is going to be unreliable.

There is no information on specifications yet as this is the first and only leak on the Poco smartwatch so far. Back in November 2021, a Poco executive did talk about the company’s plans to expand into the IoT business in the future but that’s the only information he revealed.

Poco Global head Kevin Qiu said:

We always think smartphone plus IoT is a key strategy for us.

This means we can expect to see a full-blown Poco IoT ecosystem in the future including wearables, power banks, fitness bands, and smartwatches.

That being said, we will update this space as soon as there is an official launch date.