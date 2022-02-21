Tarin Directs Authorities to Resolve Problems in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, has directed the relevant authorities to resolve the problems in the path of the government’s plan to provide houses to the low-income segment of the society while presiding over a meeting on Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) at Finance Division today.

The Chairman NAPHDA briefed the chair on the progress and achievements of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and discussed some operational and functional constraints impeding the smooth implementation of the government’s agenda to provide house facilities to the low-income segment of the society, especially government and private salaried class.

The Finance Minister underlined that the housing sector has been the priority sector of the government and the incumbent government is determined to provide houses to the low and middle-income groups at affordable prices. The Federal Minister further directed the relevant authorities to address and resolve the operational ambiguities on a priority basis.

In conclusion, Chairman NAPHDA thanked the Federal Minister for providing support and addressing their issues.

The meeting was attended by Chairman NAPHDA, Lt. Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, HI(M), Governor SBP, and other senior officers.