Tokyo Jujutsu High’s Finest Join the Battlefield: JUJUTSU KAISEN x PUBG MOBILE Live Now!

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has officially launched its partnership with the world-famous anime series, JUJUTSU KAISEN.

The partnership adds Cosplay Sets of the series’ main characters, Cursed Corpse enemies, a Cursed Object Crate hunt, new special emotes, and other JUJUTSU KAISEN themed items.

From February 15th through March 15th, PUBG MOBILE players will have one month of themed content and challenges to look forward to in this exciting collaboration.

JUJUTSU KAISEN has descended on Erangel and Livik! The popular anime series focuses on a high school student named Yuji Itadori, who swallows a cursed finger and takes the curse into his own soul.

Jujutsu Sorcerers sentence him to death, but before that happens, he must find and consume the Curse’s remaining fingers.

In a first-time partnership between PUBG MOBILE and JUJUTSU KAISEN, fans will see the characters and artwork from the world-renowned and much-beloved Shōnen series enter the game.

Yuji Itadori, along with fellow students Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and teacher Satoru Gojo will all be available through Cosplay Sets for players to collect and use in battle.

Choose Ranked Theme Mode for either Erangel or Livik, where players can battle on the new special theme mode. In each map, players will find Cursed Object Crates, which contain Sealed Sukuna Fingers.

Find and collect all the fingers for rewards and special achievements. Beware! These crates won’t be easy to find–players who struggle can check the clues in the Cycle system to help them locate the crates.

Cursed Corpses can now also appear in this Theme Mode! The Cursed Corpse Grenade has also been added, which when used will summon a Boss Cursed Corpse. Defeat it to earn supplies that will help players win a Chicken Dinner.

Cursed Corpse Grenades can be found throughout the map as they have a small chance of randomly spawning.

Throughout the collaboration, players will also be able to accumulate Exploration Progress, either through playing the JUJUTSU KAISEN Theme Mode or normal Classic Mode matches–players can earn more Exploration Progress in the JUJUTSU KAISEN Theme Mode.

Collecting enough Exploration Progress allows players to earn JUJUTSU KAISEN themed rewards, temporary special emotes, Cosplay Sets and Ornaments for Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, custom weapons, and car skins and items such as Cursed Corpse Cathy, who is available as a companion.

Players who want to keep these items can upgrade them from temporary to permanent during the collaboration period. Earn Exploration Progress and start your adventure with Cathy in PUBG MOBILE now!

The PUBG MOBILE and JUJUTSU KAISEN Theme Mode has been launched and is available on Erangel and Livik until March 15th.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store