Carrefour Launches Ramadan Donation Drive by Partnering with Alkhidmat Foundation

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, and Alkhidmat Foundation recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during a special ceremony hosted in Lahore.

The agreement sees the leading retailer and humanitarian NGO collaborate to support individuals and families in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, and Engr. Ahmed Hammad Rasheed, President of Alkhidmat Foundation.

Carrefour and Alkhidmat will be helping thousands of individuals and families in unfortunate circumstances during the holy month. Support will be lent to the entire Alkhidmat Foundation network across Pakistan.

Carrefour Pakistan will promote special Ramadan offers for Carrefour customers across 10 nationwide stores. In addition, it will be promoting its Ramadan Essentials Boxes which will be donated to thousands of Alkhidmat beneficiaries through Carrefour outlets.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, welcomed the partnership, saying, “We feel humbled to be a part of a significant nationwide donation drive that will extend much needed relief to thousands of people during the month of giving.”

“This is especially important given the tough circumstances that individuals and families are experiencing. Knowing this, we are aware that much is required to provide relief to the deserving communities of Pakistan. We are proud of being a part of this effort that helps secure the future of several families, celebrating Ramadan through giving back,” he added.

While expressing his appreciation, Engr. Ahmed Hammad Rasheed, President Alkhidmat Foundation, said, “It requires effort, commitment, and investment to be able to plan such major donation drives across Pakistan and we are greatly thankful to Carrefour Pakistan for stepping in to support us in this noble effort during the coming month of Ramadan.”

“We intend to provide relief to struggling families and bring joy back into their livelihoods,” he added.