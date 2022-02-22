PTA Looks to Reduce the Digital Gender Gap in the Country

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has collaborated with Telecom operators and other stakeholders to reduce the digital gender gap in Pakistan via initiatives related to accessibility, affordability, and digital skills.

PTA signed agreements with the companies at the ‘Connected Pakistan: Accelerating Gender Inclusion in ICTs, Shaping Digital Futures,’ event organized by the authority itself. The event focused on gender inclusion in ICTs and facilitating the digital empowerment of women in Pakistan through collaboration with national and international companies.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, was invited as the chief guest.

Parliamentarians, Federal Secretary for IT and Telecom, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Chairman PTA, Maj. General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), Members of the Authority, CEOs of Jazz, Telenor, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL) along with representatives from CMPak (Zong), Ufone, Special Communication Organization (SCO), Huawei Pakistan, members from international organizations and civil society attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sania Nishtar appreciated PTA’s proactive and inclusive approach towards digital connectivity. She said that growth in digital financial services should be leveraged to bring women into the formal economy. She mentioned that the Ehsaas programme is a major initiative for women’s empowerment and digital inclusion.

Federal Secretary for IT & Telecom stated that the Government of Pakistan is taking elaborate steps to realize the Digital Pakistan vision for the people of Pakistan with a focus on far-off areas to enhance connectivity. He said that female participation in ICTs is increasing and further initiatives are being undertaken to include women in the tech sector.

At the event, Chairman PTA said that PTA is committed to ensuring access to all and improving gender inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan. He said that change is possible when all stakeholders synergize their actions toward the objective of bridging the digital gender divide. He thanked the Information Technology University (ITU), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA) for extending their support as well as national partners such as Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and Huawei Pakistan.

The event also included special video messages from ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, UNESCO, and GSMA. UNESCO announced its collaboration with PTA on developing a digital inclusion strategy and gender parity in access to ICTs.

GSMA’s Mobile Internet Skills Training Toolkit (MISTT) in the Urdu language will teach people the basic skills they need to access and use the mobile internet. The event also included keynote presentations from CMOs.