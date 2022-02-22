Libya is looking to enhance bilateral ties with Pakistan to encourage trade between the two countries said Charge de Affaires Embassy of Libya Omar B. A. Abdulkarim during a meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

Both sides highlighted deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and said that Pakistan and Libya enjoy a sound friendly relationship over the years which is getting stronger with each passing day.

The Charge de Affaires, in his remarks, shared that the Libyan government is aiming at enhancing the bilateral ties, especially between businessmen of both countries.

The performance of Pak-Libya Holding Company was also discussed during the meeting and the finance minister commended the development of the company. Further, it was stressed that the Pak-Libya Chamber of Commerce should be formed to enhance business relations between both countries.

The finance minister extended his support for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.

Pak-Libya Holding Company Deputy Managing Director and senior officers were also present during the meeting.