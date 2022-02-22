Wasim Akram Lauds Role of Waqar Younis in His Legendary Career

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are regarded as one of the finest bowling combinations the cricket universe has ever seen. They ruled cricket for more than a decade with Wasim Akram’s lethal swing and Waqar Younis’ pace and yorkers terrorizing batters all over the world.

Recently, after the cricket board formally inducted the King of Swing into the Hall of Fame, Waqar Younis praised the board’s decision and wrote: “Heroes come and go but legends are forever.”

Pride of performance, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, ICC & PCB Hall of Fame. 916 Inter wkts with 3 Hat tricks.Heroes come and go but Legends are forever. Tribute to the Legend. @wasimakramlive Well deserve Honour @TheRealPCB Proud moment for all 🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/bdor0LaeA3 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 20, 2022

Wasim Akram, who received a commemorative cap from West Indies legend, Sir Vivian Richards, quickly responded to Younis’ kind words. In his response, the legendary pacer thanked his bowling partner for assisting him on the other end.

Thanks buddy wouldn’t have been possible without you at the other end . https://t.co/o2exuKKLCR — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 21, 2022

Wasim Akram represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs and took a total of 916 wickets in his career. Wasim was also the part of Imran Khan-led side that won the famous 1992 World Cup in Australia. On other hand, Waqar Younis has played 87 Tests and 262 ODIs and took 373 and 416 wickets respectively.