Wasim Akram Formally Joins Elite Company in PCB Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Wasim Akram, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame on Sunday. Akram took a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs in an international career spanning from 1984 to 2003.

One of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, Sir Vivian Richards, formally inducted Wasim Akram into the exclusive list by presenting him a commemorative cap and plaque before the start of the 28th match in the Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Wasim Akram is now one of the eight Pakistani cricketers who are members of the PCB Hall of Fame. Others are Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, and Zaheer Abbas, who will be formally inducted into the prestigious group in the coming days.

“I feel privileged to have received this great honor from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers,” Akram said.

“It has been an honor to represent Pakistan over 18 years, during which, I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless. I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level,” he added.

Wasim thanked all his fans, family, and friends for being his strength during this incredible journey.

Speaking at the occasion, Sir Vivian Richards said, “I feel delighted to have been awarded the opportunity to formally induct Wasim Akram into the PCB Hall of Fame. My first encounter with Wasim Akram was in 1985 in Australia and in the twilight of my career, I was happy I would not be facing him much. I clearly remember telling my junior partner that he will cause a lot of problems for his generation of cricketers and Wasim proved me right.”

“Wasim has been an outstanding cricketer and a great ambassador for our sport,” he added.