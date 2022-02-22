Zong 4G and PTA Sign Agreement to Promote Gender Inclusion in ICTs

Zong 4G has signed an agreement with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to promote gender inclusion in the workplace and beyond.

Since its inception, the inclusion of women at all levels of employment and society has been as critical to Zong’s CSR as social responsibility has been to Zong’s professional ethos. The partnership with the Pakistani telecom regulator further broadens this very vision of gender diversity.

Zong has always worked relentlessly to build and promote a more gender-inclusive workplace and society. Besides giving them a chance to prove their mettle at some of the most critical roles, the company provides women with an equal opportunity to excel at the workplace and in society.

By focusing on inclusive growth, Zong has played a pivotal role in the uplift of women within and outside the organization.

Some of Zong’s initiatives for women’s inclusion and empowerment within and outside the workplace include:

Call centers with 49% female staff (both Pakistani and Chinese); international-standard work from home model for call center staff; career & development opportunities for female graduates through GTO program; and meaningful celebration of Intl. Women’s Day every year.

Other steps in this direction include: focus on mental and physical wellbeing of female employees (sports, gym, yoga, breast cancer awareness, and more); facilitation services for working mothers; and state-of-the-art daycare facilities.

Setting up of digital labs, vocational training centers for girl students, digital training of women through Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF), enablement of female doctors through Sehat Kahani, and CSR Ambassador Program for Zong female volunteers to uplift women in society are some other noteworthy initiatives from Zong.

Zong strongly believes that women play an integral role when it comes to a progressive society and realization of the Digital Pakistan vision. That is the reason why Zong has been accelerating women’s inclusion and empowerment, and taking the lead on this front in the ICT sector.

The gender inclusion agreement with PTA will help Zong broaden its horizon further and explore fresh and innovative avenues to not only to include more women in the workplace and give them the chance to grow in their careers, but also work for their enablement and empowerment in society.