Car Parking Shed Collapses at Civil Aviation Authority’s Headquarters

A car parking shed of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) headquarters in Karachi collapsed on Wednesday as it was dilapidated due to the lack of necessary maintenance. However, no life or property loss was reported.

According to media reports, no car was parked at the parking lot at the time of the incident. An official of the PCCA said that the authorities had been informed about the condition of the shed, but no action was taken. He added that the apathy of authorities could cause a similar incident at any time as another side of the parking was also in bad condition.

ALSO READ PCB Revises Health and Safety Protocols for PSL 7 Playoffs

In a separate development, the PCCA, earlier this month, allowed Air Arabia to set up Fly Jinnah, a domestic airline, in collaboration with Pakistan’s Lakson Group.

However, local stakeholders disputed the move, saying that it was against the core interests of the domestic aviation industry on top of being controversial.

ALSO READ NAB Executive Board Authorizes 20 New Inquiries

Last week, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Inter­national Airlines (PIA), Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and requested him to intervene.

In his letter, the PIA chief maintained that the PCAA’s move would have serious repercussions for domestic carriers, which were already struggling for survival.