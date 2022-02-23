NAB Executive Board Authorizes 20 New Inquiries

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorized 20 new inquiries against various individuals, businessmen and companies on allegations of corruption and misappropriations.

The EBM was held under the chairmanship of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal. Addressing the EBM, the chairman said that the eradication of corruption is the top priority of NAB. He added that NAB is working towards a corruption-free Pakistan and it adheres to the policy of “accountability for all” as per law.

According to the NAB press release, the bureau has convicted 1,405 persons and recovered Rs. 539 billion from them directly and indirectly during the last four years.

NAB has also established the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT) cell at its headquarters to check financial crimes and illegal transfer of resources.

The AML&CFT cell would coordinate with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Secretariat and concerned stakeholders to curb money laundering and terror financing.