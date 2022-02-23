PCB Revises Health and Safety Protocols for PSL 7 Playoffs

Keeping in view the current Covid-19 situation in the country and the regulations of the National Command and Operation Center, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to make amends to the PSL 7 health and safety protocols.

According to the amendments, the isolation period for the players and officials who tested positive for Covid-19 has been reduced. The period of isolation for asymptomatic cases has been reduced from seven to five days. Players will only be allowed to exit isolation once they return a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

There has been an increasing number of Covid-19 cases within the PSL bubble over the past few days. Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, and Sohail Khan alongside batting coach, Hashim Amla, Multan Sultans’ Tim David, and commentators Urooj Mumtaz, Danny Morrison, and Dawid Gower have all tested positive for the virus.

David will miss Multan’s qualifier against Lahore tonight while Cutting, Qadir, and Sohail Khan will miss Peshawar’s match against Islamabad in the first eliminator on Thursday.

The latest change in the health and safety protocols might enable some of the players to get back into action as the PSL heads towards the business end.