DRAP Launches New Electronic Systems for Ease of Doing Business

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched three new electronic systems for ease of doing business.

The new systems have been launched for increasing visibility, transparency, and efficiency in DRAP’s operations. These systems include an import and export online software developed in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID), an E-governance system at DRAP offices developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and DRAP’s new website.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the new systems, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan appreciated the efforts of DRAP and said, “Government of Pakistan’s digitization drive will lead to ease of doing business for the pharma industry as the Prime Minister envisioned. DRAP now has the software and business processes re-engineered to bring efficiency, transparency, and accountability.”

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health Aamer Ashraf Khawaja thanked USAID for their assistance in developing the system for DRAP.

Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf also spoke on the occasion and said, “This is a step forward in a series of reformation to bring DRAP at par with international regulatory bodies for ensuring that quality-assured, safe and efficacious therapeutic goods are available in the country.”

USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen said, “I would like to applaud the Government of Pakistan’s demonstrated commitment to developing the pharmaceutical industry and achieving international standards for medicine quality assurance systems.”

“The online import and export system also serves as a milestone to highlight DRAP’s effectiveness as a central regulatory body for therapeutic goods in Pakistan,” she added.