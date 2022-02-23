Here’s a Look at Ferrari’s First Super SUV [Images]

The prospect of Ferrari building an SUV had initially sparked debate, now this first look will confirm initial rumors and discussions about the Purosangue. A few leaked pictures circulating on social media provide a preview of the next Ferrari SUV on the manufacturing floor from the front and back.

Unfortunately, the images do not present the most attractive depiction of the Purosangue’s characteristics, perhaps due to the camera angle, poor camera quality, or a mix of the two.

The appearance of Purosangue is identical to what was revealed previously in spy shots: it has a huge nose, four doors, and a sloping roofline that resemble the Ferrari GTC4Lusso shooting brake.

Its crisp cutline goes from the hood to the front door, forming a plucked area, while a black plastic body covering across the wheel effectively confirms that it’s an SUV. A full-width light bar seems to unite two sets of taillights at the backside.

Engine

Purosangue’s engine is expected to be a turbocharged V8 with additional assistance from an electric motor. However, Ferrari could also put a hybrid V12 or a V6 hybrid engine in the standard variant.

Competitors

Ferrari previously confirmed that production of Purosangue will begin in 2022, with customer deliveries starting in 2023. When released, the upcoming super SUV will compete against Aston Martin DBX, Porsche Cayenne, and most importantly, Lamborghini Urus, which has ruled as one of the best super SUVs in the market for years.

