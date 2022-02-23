PSL’s Commentary Team Isolated After Top Commentator Tests Positive for COVID-19

The commentary panel for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been asked to isolate until Wednesday – today evening – after female commentator, Urooj Mumtaz, tested positive for COVID-19 and now she becomes the second commentator after Danny Morrison to test contract the virus.

According to the details, Urooj’s COVID-19 test result came back positive, and then the administration immediately asked the other panel members to get their tests done. The administration has also asked the remaining members of the panel to keep themselves restricted to their rooms until the evening.

It is pertinent to mention that today, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be fighting in Qualifier 1 to book a place in the Pakistan Super League final, and hours before the much-important match, Tim David of Multan Sultans also tested positive.

Three players (Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan) and one coaching staff member (Hashim Amla) in Peshawar Zalmi camp tested positive recently as well. Last week, New Zealand commentator, Danny Morrison, also tested positive for the virus.