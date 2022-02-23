Sindh Announces Matric and Intermediate Exam Schedule

The Sindh government has announced the schedule and pattern of annual examinations for matriculation and intermediate classes.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department’s (SELD) Steering Committee, chaired by the Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by chairpersons of the education boards along with officials of the Education Ministry and SELD.

As per details, the matriculation exams will start on 17 May, while the intermediate examinations will begin on 15 June.

Chairmen of the education boards assured the minister that the results would be declared within two months of the examinations.

The participants also agreed to hold annual examinations of the elementary classes (grades 4 to 8) from 2 May.

The steering committee announced that the examination papers would comprise 40 percent MCQs and 60 percent detailed questions.

According to the committee, the summer vacations will be given from 1 June to 31 July, and winter vacations between 22 and 31 December in schools across the province. The new academic year will start on 1 August.