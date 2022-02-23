Islamabad United’s Biggest Star Likely to be Available for PSL 7 Playoffs

Islamabad United, the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, have been playing the last few matches without their regular captain, Shadab Khan.

Shadab left the field midway due to a groin injury during a league game against Karachi Kings last week and did not feature in the last couple of matches for the same reason. Asif Ali, his deputy, led the depleted United in the games against Lahore and Peshawar.

However, as the league progresses to the knockout stages, the franchise is working extensively to bring the skipper back into action.

Sharing a development in this regard, Islamabad United revealed on their Twitter account that Shadab is back in training, and working tirelessly to get fit before the crucial knockout game against Peshawar Zalmi.

“Kaptaan Shadab Khan is back in training, extensive work has been going on behind the scenes on his rehab,” the franchise said on Twitter.

United, who finished fourth on the points table, will play the first Eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi. The match, to be played at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, will start at 7:30 pm.