Spotify’s Car Thing is Now Available for More Users

Previously in 2021, the popular music-sharing platform Spotify had announced its limited-edition Car Thing, aimed at providing the users with a seamless and more personalized in-car listening experience. Spotify’s Car Thing is essentially a specially designed dash-mounted Smart Player, which after last year’s success, has recently been made available to users all across the US.

The device seems to be inspired by Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto. However, Spotify Car Thing is only available to users with a Premium subscription. The device once paired to the user’s smartphone through a cellular signal or over Wi-Fi, allows them to stream music or podcasts over their sound system working through the touch wheel control.

In terms of controls, the device comes with four preset buttons located at the top edge to help the user navigate through their most listened playlists or stations. All this lies on top of a 4″ touch screen encased in a matte rubber exterior.

Spotify’s Car Thing allows users to interact with the service by saying “Hey Spotify,” tapping the screen or turning the dial, or using one of the preset buttons. It interfaces with your phone via Bluetooth and then interfaces to the car audio via Bluetooth or AUX input.

Recently, the company has made the device available all across the US for $89 (~$15,726), however, the price doesn’t include sales tax, but it does include standard shipping. The Car Thing ships with a cigarette-lighter adapter with a USB-C cable, and three mounting brackets (air vent, CD slot, or dashboard). It will be made available in other regions in the future.