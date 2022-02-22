WhatsApp is Bringing Back an Old Feature on iPhone

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform had removed the camera media bar via an earlier beta update, in an attempt to update the camera UI. However, the platform is now restoring the original scrollable camera media bar to the app.

In the recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.4.0.72 update, the company had rolled out some notable upgrades for the in-app camera, which included removing the scrollable camera media bar. Now, according to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is reverting this change owing to strong user demand. The bar was very useful because it allowed users to send images and videos recently saved to the user’s camera roll.

Additionally, previous reports further suggested that WhatsApp is also redesigning the interface for a group voice call along with a “Document Preview” feature.

Despite the platform’s popularity, the instant-messaging app doesn’t plan on becoming complacent and always keeps the competition on its toes by releasing new features every few weeks, aimed to not only enhance the user’s experience of the platform but also provide the users’ with a more personalized experience.