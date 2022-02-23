Today’s PSL Schedule for Qualifier – 23 Feb 2022

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will cross their swords in Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The match will be played at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Muhammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will be in a hurry to confirm their seat for the final to defend their title successfully while Lahore Qalandars, the only side who defeated Sultans in the league stage, will try their best to avoid the clash with the winner of the Eliminator before the final.

Shaheen Shah-led Lahore Qalandars, who lost the last group stage match against Peshawar Zalmi in a thrilling super over, will also try to fill the gap of leg-spinner Rashid Khan who will be absent in the playoffs. They will also be keen to see the opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, back to the rhythm as they lost the opening batter for a duck in the last match.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans will be hoping to see Rizwan and the left-handed opener, Shan Masood, with the same performance as they displayed throughout the tournament. The opening duo will also have to have a definite plan to face Shaheen’s first spell.

However, the winner of today’s match will go to the final of the Pakistan Super League 7 directly while the loser will face the winner of the Eliminator in the next match.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Wednesday , 23 February Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans 7:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides: