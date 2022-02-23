Vivo Launches an Affordable Gaming Phone

Vivo iQOO 9 series is making it to the global market, starting with India. We already know the iQOO 9 thanks to the Chinese launch, but Vivo has also launched a cheaper model in the series, the iQOO 9 SE for $455.

Vivo iQOO 9

The Indian iQOO 9 is mostly the same as the Chinese variant. It has the same 120Hz AMOLED display, the same 48MP main camera setup, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has been slightly downgraded to the Snapdragon 888+. The battery has received a marginal downgrade as well. The Indian model gets a smaller 4,350 mAh battery, but the same 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 9 will go for sale in March for $575.

Vivo iQOO 9 SE

The iQOO 9 SE is not an entirely new model as its specs line up perfectly with the iQOO Neo 5s. It gets the Snapdragon 888 SoC too, but not the Plus model. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 memory. The display is a 120Hz AMOLED with 1080p resolution, the camera is a 48MP triple-lens setup, and the battery capacity is 4,500 mAh with 66W fast charging.

Sales for the iQOO 9 SE will start from March for $455. These phones are unlikely to come to Pakistan since the iQOO series is not available in the country.