Apex Legends Mobile is Coming Soon to Android and iOS

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that Apex Legends is getting a mobile version soon, launching in only ten countries initially. The release will begin within the next week and last till Spring.

The countries Apex Legends is coming to include the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Mexico, Columbia, Malaysia, Argentina, Peru, New Zealand, and Australia.

Even though the game was also available in India during the closed beta, the country is not included in the list for the limited launch.

Apex is coming to both iPhones and Android. For the former, you need to have 2GB RAM, Apple A9 chip, and iOS 10. While for Android, the minimum requirements are Android 8.1 and 3 gig of RAM. If you want to check if your device is compatible with the game, you can check out the official FAQ page, here.

The initial launch will feature legends including Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic.

In an official blog post, EA explained:

We’ll be sharing updates on the global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch. If you’re in one of the participating test countries, pre-registration is now open. We’re still actively testing the app around the world, and we can’t wait for more players to join the fun at the launch.

As the rollout continues, developers wish to expand support for more devices and add more content in the final releases. Further information regarding the availability of the game in other regions has not been specified by the company.