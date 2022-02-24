Xiaomi’s Year Old Gaming Phone Has just Reached the Global Market

The Black Shark 4 Pro became official last year, but it has been limited to the Chinese market ever since. Now it’s finally joining the international market alongside the vanilla Black Shark 4, but the S version of the Pro model is not coming.

The gaming phone has a 144Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB/256GB memory, a 64MP triple camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. This charging tech can fill up a dead battery completely in only 17 minutes.

It will be available in Shadow Black, Misty Grey, and Cosmos Black color options. The 8GB/128GB variant will go for $580 and the 12GB/256GB option will cost $680. The phone will not be officially available in Pakistan, but it can be imported from other countries.

Why the Delay?

The delay likely has to do with Tencent’s acquisition of the Black Shark brand. It started off as a subsidiary of Xiaomi and its focus has always been gaming phones. Tencent, on the other hand, is primarily a video game publisher that is behind a number of major titles such as PUBG. The Chinese company is reportedly looking to enter the metaverse and also expand its gaming-related capabilities.

It remains to be seen whether Black Shark phones will change under Tencent’s control.