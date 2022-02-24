‘Greatest of All Time’ Babar Azam Trends on Twitter As Fans Miss Him in PSL Playoffs

Babar Azam has become the face of Pakistan cricket in recent years and it’s really hard to keep him out of the cricketing landscape even when he is not on the field.

A testament to this fact was witnessed last night as “Babar Azam Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T)” kept trending on Twitter while Multan Sultans were taking on Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ Australian Coach Shares Important Update on Steve Smith’s Injury

Karachi Kings had a horror show this year as they lost nine out of ten matches in PSL’s group stage. Their only win came against their arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars when they won by 22 runs.

Skipper Babar Azam carried Karachi Kings on his back throughout the tournament and was the highest run-getter for his team. In 10 innings, he scored 343 runs at an average of 38.11, making him the fifth top scorer in this year’s PSL, which is why he was trending on Twitter despite not being a part of the tournament anymore.

ALSO READ ICC Announces a Big Change in Playing Conditions for Women’s World Cup 2022

Let’s have a look at some of the top reactions:

PlayOffs without Babar Azam feels incomplete, first time in the PSL history that The King will not feature in the PlayOffs. #LQvMS #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/mdkRhL6MCB — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) February 23, 2022

Just wanted to participate in the hashtag #BabarAzam𓃵 ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/mYehDwj7tj — Kiran ❄ (@wth_yaawr) February 23, 2022

Wow unbelievable #BabarAzam𓃵 is trending with Markhor 🔥. Don't forget Markhor is ISI logo ❤#PMIKInRussia pic.twitter.com/kUp7l4frKS — 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@KaliwalYam) February 23, 2022

Pakistan’s all-format captain recently opened up regarding the dreadful run of Karachi Kings in PSL 7 and thanked his fans for their unwavering support and belief in the team despite their poor run.

The 27-year-old accepted the fact that his team failed to meet expectations and said there is still a lot he and his team can reflect, learn, and improve from their experience.

Featured image via Farooq Jehanzeb