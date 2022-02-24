Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Drills Get Underway in Pabbi

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 24, 2022 | 7:28 pm

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise, AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22, is underway at National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the two-week-long exercise is a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and the Pakistan Army.

“The joint exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrols, and dealing with IEDs,” the ISPR said.

The military exercise provides participating troops an opportunity to benchmark their respective operational practices and procedures as well as learn from each other’s experiences.

AL-SAMSAAM exercises have been conducted on a biennial basis since 2004.

