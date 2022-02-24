Yamaha Discontinues Blue YBR 125G

Yamaha Pakistan just released a new price list for its YBR 125G motorcycle and it was noted that the famous Racing Blue Color variation was missing from the list. Upon being probed, the company’s employees revealed that the Racing Blue edition had been discontinued for its low demand.

Yamaha will replace the Racing Blue Color with a new Military Green Color across Pakistan on 26 February. The Hi-Speed Infinity motorcycle, which is more popular in the motorbike market, was previously available in this color. The special new color for the YBR 125G variant will be more expensive than the standard color variant, and it is hoped that its deliveries will begin soon.

Yamaha YBR 125G is pretty trendy among the youth that prefers the Red and Black variants. The flashy Blue variant was unable to attract enough customers and lost its worth in the local market.

Eventually, whether matte or metallic, it will be exciting to see what color variation Yamaha is going to come up with next.

Via horsepower