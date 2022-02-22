Yamaha YBR 125G Gets Another Massive Price Hike

Yamaha’s price hike cycle is finally complete with YBR 125G’s new price. The bike is offered in two variants, namely, the YBR 125G and the YBR 125G Limited (with a matt-dark grey color option).

The company has increased the prices of both bikes by Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 12,000 respectively. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YBR 125G 223,000 232,000 9,000 YBR 125G Limited 223,000 (Base Variant) 235,000 12,000

Yamaha announced five price hikes last year. From January 2021 till the present, the company has increased the prices by over Rs. 40,000.

Just recently on 11 February, Yamaha had increased the prices of its bikes including YB 125Z, YB 125Z-DX, and YBR 125.

Bike manufacturers have localized parts by up to 80 percent in the past few years. Yet, the companies are increasing the motorcycle prices on a regular basis. The bike companies, however, blame material price increases and the depreciation of the local currency for the price hikes.

Motorcycle dealership owners believe that 2022 will be the year of massive price hikes owing to pertinent logistics issues and the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee. Unfortunately, the government is yet to intervene in this matter.