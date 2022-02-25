Embassies in Ukraine’s Neighboring Countries Assure Support to Pakistani Citizens

Pakistani embassies in Poland, Romania, and Hungary have announced that Pakistani citizens entering these countries by land will be fully facilitated.

“All our dear Pakistanis, affected by the recent situation in Ukraine, are reassured that the government of Pakistan and our embassies in the region (Poland, Romania, and Hungary), besides our embassy in Ukraine are fully alert to assist,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Hungary, Mohammad Aejaz, said in a tweet.

He said that the embassy is already in touch with two to three groups of students, and assured that they will be fully facilitated in all possible ways, including visa-free entry, stay, food, and travel to Pakistan.

In a similar tweet, Pakistan’s Embassy in Poland said that Pakistani citizens stranded in Ukraine can enter Poland by land.

In an official tweet, it said that Pakistani citizens are allowed to enter Poland by land and can stay for up to 15 days.

“COVID-19 restrictions, including PCR test, proof of vaccination, and quarantine have been suspended from today,” the embassy said on the official Twitter handle.

It said that citizens traveling in their personal vehicles should possess a valid driving license, registration at their own names, and a valid insurance premium.

“Those driving a vehicle, not at his/her name, must have a notarized power of attorney along with a certified translation,” it added.

The embassy said that these instructions were received from the Foreign Ministry of Poland.

A similar announcement came from Pakistan’s Embassy in Romania.

The development comes hours after videos of Pakistani students stuck in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, went viral.

In a video message, one of the students stuck in an airport waiting for the Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine to repatriate them said that the embassy failed to take a timely decision for their safe exit.

“Before the Russian offensive, the embassy promised us to arrange buses to take us to airports and to operate special PIA flights for our safe repatriation. However, it has done nothing and we are stuck inside different airports,” the student said in a video message.

He added that they were stuck in the capital as flights were suspended and airports were non-operational.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Dr. Noel Israel Khokhar, said that the government is working to ensure the safe evacuation of all Pakistani nationals stranded in the war-hit country.

The ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine, adding that they have been advised to move to safe locations.

The Embassy of Pakistan is fully functional from Ternopil, Ukraine. Contact details of the Embassy are as follows: Email:

[email protected] Cell Nos: +380636965523

+380636968264

+380638282984

Later, it said that Pakistan’s embassy was functional from Ternopil, Ukraine, and provided the contact details if anyone needed to get in touch.