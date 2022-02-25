Gang Arrested For Supplying Thousands of Fake Eggs

Thousands of fake eggs made at a farmhouse near Rawalpindi have been confiscated by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Authority (AJKFA) just before they were all set to be delivered in the markets of Rawalkot.

On Thursday, AJKFA jumped into action after receiving a tip-off from one of its informers who disclosed that a van carrying over 5,000 fake eggs is headed to Rawalakot.

ALSO READ Human Rights Ministry Gets Rs. 495 Million for PSDP Projects

The operation was led by the District Food Safety Officer (DFSO) who deployed AJFKA teams headed by Assistant Food Safety Officers (AFSOs) in Taen, Jandala, Thorrar, and Pachyot areas of the city.

One of the teams spotted the van and stopped it immediately. Two individuals were arrested red-handed while the van and fake eggs made from a combination of plastic and different elements were confiscated.

ALSO READ Govt Grants 92,000 Scholarships Under Ehsaas Scholarship Program

Briefing the media, DG AJKFA said that a case has been registered against the arrested individuals and samples of fake eggs have been sent to the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for further testing.

He promised to continue the grand operation against the criminal elements playing with the lives of citizens by feeding them substandard and adulterated food items.