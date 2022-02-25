Pakistani Students in Ukraine Expose Embassy’s Failure to Evacuate Them Before War With Russia

More than one thousand Pakistanis including students and workers have been stranded in Ukraine after Russian armed forces launched a special military operation.
In a video message, one of the students stuck in an airport waiting for the Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine to repatriate them said that the embassy failed to take a timely decision for their safe exit.
Before the Russian offensive, the embassy promised them to arrange buses to take them to airports and to operate special PIA flights for their safe repatriation. However, it has done nothing and they are stuck inside different airports.
They had themselves booked their tickets to Kyiv—Ukraine’s capital— in an attempt to escape the country earlier this month before the start of the war but the embassy directed them to cancel them.
Please Support
Them and Raise Your voices for Pakistani Students in Ukraine
Do pray for them
The person in the video is my best friend 🥲#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/RnKJTCEXUW
— Mohal_Talal (@talal_mohal) February 24, 2022
In a video message earlier this month, Pakistani Ambassador to Ukraine, Dr. Noel Khokhar, had directed Pakistani students to remain in their universities and focus on their education.
He had assured them the embassy had made all the necessary arrangements for their safe evacuation and would start repatriating them in case the situation deteriorated further.
Message of HE Dr. Noel I. Khokhar Ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine for Pakistanis living in Ukraine regarding the current situation.#Pakistan#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/3s5x6bZ2ZU
— Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) February 12, 2022