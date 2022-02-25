NHA Board Approves Rs. 53.5 Billion Annual Maintenance Plan

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has approved the annual maintenance plan (AMP) 2021-22, amounting to Rs. 53.558 billion, in addition, to carry forward liabilities from the previous year’s plan of Rs. 21.014 billion.

The approval was granted in the board meeting, which was chaired by Chairman NHA, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha.

The NHA Executive Board also approved the enhancement of routine maintenance allocation by 10 percent and enhancement of highway safety allocation.

The board deliberated upon the development of a business plan by a consultant as approved by NHA Executive Board Decision. The NHA Executive Board approved the following:

Withdrawal of offer letter issued by NHA to M/s KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Refer the matter to NHA Board’s Audit Committee to explore other possible options available to proceed further in the matter and submit its recommendation in the next board meeting.

The board directed to proceed against M/s KPMG Taseer Hadi & Company on account of his non-responsiveness under the provision of rules in vogue.

The NHA Executive Board approved the construction of an interchange at KM 332-333, M-2 to Future Development Holding Pvt. Ltd. (FDHL) for its housing project, named Capital Smart City, under regulation for access from NHA controlled network.

The NHA Executive Board approved Addendum No. 06, costing Rs. 301.687 million (i.e., 192.857 percent above the original consultancy cost), and -0.053 percent with respect to Addendum No. 05, in favor of M/s EA Consulting (Pvt) Ltd for Consultancy Agreement for Construction Supervision of Peshawar Northern Bypass Project, entailing extension of time up to October 31, 2022.

The board also approved an estimated cost of 20x laptops, amounting to Rs. 3.4 million for procurement through NHA’s e-bidding process. The board directed NHA to submit a working paper for necessary revision in the Powers for Purchase of Stores (NHA Code). The cases of stores procurement exceeding Rs. 5 million shall be presented before the board.

The NHA Executive Board approved the hiring of Consultancy Services for Construction Supervision of 10 Nos. Packages for the improvement and rehabilitation of Balkasar – Mianwali – Muzaffargarh Roads (N-130 & N-135) to the highest-ranked consultant viz M/s Indus Associated Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd., in JV with M/s CAMEOS Engineering Consultants & M/s Karakoram Engineers at the evaluated bid of Rs. 210.525 million.

The board allowed NHA to publish the Combined Evaluation Report before formal confirmation of the minutes by uploading it on NHA and PPRA websites as per PPRA Rule-35 for fifteen (15) days prior to issuance of Letter of Acceptance.