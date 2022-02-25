Business Suffers as Pindi Food Street Already Shut Down for Australia Series

Australia is set to tour Pakistan after a gap of nearly 25 years this March. While the tour is of extreme importance for cricket in the country, the local business is suffering, since the Food Street in Rawalpindi has already been closed.

According to details, Food Street, which is a go-to place for food lovers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, was closed on Wednesday, 23rd February, citing security reasons due to the Australia series.

Prior to the high-profile tour, the Food Street in Rawalpindi has been closed to maintain the smooth organization of the mega-series. The first Test match of the series is scheduled to begin on 4th March at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the Australian team is expected to arrive on 27th February. However, the famous Food Street and other nearby businesses are already shut down.

According to our sources, all nearby businesses including Allama Iqbal Park (previously known as Nawaz Sharif Park), Food Street, and Stadium Road (also known as Double Road) will be sealed off during the series.

The closure of local businesses around the stadium several days before the arrival of the Australian team is questionable since it negatively impacts the economic activities in the area, creating problems for owners. The historic series is sure to benefit the game of cricket in Pakistan but the side-effects on local businesses should be minimized by taking suitable measures.

It is for the first time since 1998 that Australia will tour Pakistan. Pakistan is set to face Australia in 3 Test matches, 3 ODIs, and a T20I. The tour is scheduled between 4th March and 5th April.