Oppo Launches A Cheaper Variant of Find X5 Pro

Oppo has been killing it with the launch of the Find X5 series with both the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro powered by the Qualcomm chips. The company now plans on launching a version of the Pro model with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will be the first of its kind to be launched with the MediaTek chip.

Most of the specifications are similar in both models. However, the Dimensity model will not feature the MariSilicon X image processing chip, 5-axis OIS, or Hasselblad’s color calibration.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colors with prices starting from $905 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant retails for $983.

Pre-sales for the smartphone with Dimensity Edition start from 14th March and will be widely available from 18th March.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications