Oppo Launches its Best Phone Yet

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has directly hit the global market before making a Chinese debut. Compared to the last generation, the Find X3 Pro, there are several improvements across the board including a better build, battery tech, and camera technology.

Let’s have a look at what Oppo’s latest flagship phone has to offer.

Design and Display

Upfront, the Chinese phone is fitted with a highly power-efficient 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2K resolution. The power efficiency comes from LTPO technology that can dial down the refresh rate all the way down to 1Hz when needed. The touch sampling rate can hit 1000Hz, making the display quicker than most gaming phones in the market.

It also covers 100% of the DCI P3 color gamut for remarkable color accuracy. Peak brightness is 1300 nits with 8,192 brightness levels. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and the rear panel is ceramic. Oppo hasn’t skipped on IP68 water/dust resistance either. The ceramic back panel makes the phone quite heavy (218g), but it also offers better heat conductivity.

Internals and Storage

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a beast of a chipset, but it starts overheating quite easily. The ceramic back panel should help here along with the large cooling chamber. The main chipset is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1, but there is no microSD card slot, which is typical in flagships these days.

ColorOS 12.1 brings improved aesthetics, privacy, and security and it’s based on Android 12.

Cameras

The main camera setup consists is a duo of 50MP sensors (wide and ultrawide) as well as a 13MP telephoto unit. The 13MP coom camera is the same as the last generation with 5x hybrid zoom and 2x optical magnification.

The two 50MP cameras are based on the Sony IMX766 sensor (1/1.56”, 1.0 µm) with improved processing algorithms and support hardware. The 6nm MariSilicon X chip accounts for a lot of the improvements since it’s an NPU that brings a lot more AI prowess. It enables enhanced AI noise reduction and 4K Ultra Night Video with less noise and better colors than a typical night mode video.

All cameras have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as well as Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) which enable super steady images and videos.

The 32MP selfie camera is based on the Sony IMX709 sensor that can capture 60% more light than before for improved image quality. It is a wide-angle lens whose FOV can reach up to 90 degrees.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh capacity is a slight upgrade over last year (4,500 mAh), but the real upgrade comes from the new Battery Health Engine. It has doubled the cell’s longevity compared to a typical battery. Fast charging speeds have also been updated to 80W wired and 50W wireless.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro will go for sale in Europe on March 14 at a starting price of €1,300 in Ceramic White and Glaze Black color options.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications