The iPad Killer: Oppo Reveals its First-Ever Android Tablet

Oppo launched the Find X5 series smartphones yesterday. The company has now launched its first Android tablet – the Oppo Pad.

Design & Display

The 11-inch LTPS LCD tablet is made up of a metallic frame with a frosted glass back. The screen has 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution with refresh rates of 120Hz, HDR10 support, and also has symmetrical bezels.

The tablet is only 6.99mm thick, weighs 507 grams, and brings a dual-tone finish with Oppo branding in a large typeface. The tablet also features the add-on Oppo Pencil stylus. The stylus can be attached to the tablet via magnets and can last for up to 13 hours.

The tablet comes in two main color variations: Black and Purple. A limited Artist edition has also been introduced with a silver color.

Internals & Storage

Featuring the Snapdragon 870 chipset, the Oppo Pad comes with RAM variations of 6GB and 8GB and internal storage capacities of 128GB or 256GB.

The Oppo Pad boots the ColorOS 12 on top of Android 11. It also features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res audio certification.

Multi-screen collaboration has also been added that allows some Oppo smartphones to quickly transfer files from the tablet to the phone or vice versa. The feature also allows phone mirroring.

Camera

The selfie camera has an 8 MP, f/2.0 wide lens, while the rear camera features a 13 MP, f/2.2 wide sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The Oppo Pad packs an 8,300mAh battery that features support for 33W fast charging.

The 6GB RAM with 128GB tablet retails for $363. While the 8GB RAM with 256GB variant retails for $474.

The tablet will be available for sale in China starting March 3rd. The company has yet to reveal international pricing and availability details.

Oppo Pad Specifications