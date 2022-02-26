Nvidia is Investigating a Major Cyberattack

American chipmaker Nvidia was recently hit by a massive cyberattack that completely compromised the company’s internal systems for almost two days. Nvidia has confirmed to The Verge, Bloomberg, and others that its currently investigating the “incident”.

Nvidia spokesman Hector Marinez said:

We are investigating an incident. Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don’t have any additional information to share at this time.

Even The Telegraph, which originally reported the cyberattack, is claiming that Nvidia hasn’t had any data stolen or deleted. There is currently no evidence suggesting that the cyberattack is related to the recent Russia-Ukraine war. It’s been three days since Russia invaded Ukraine and cyberattacks have been part of the offensive. Internet infrastructure has also been a target.

Bloomberg is now reporting that the “incident” was only a minor ransomware attack according to a “person familiar with the incident”.

If a major US-based company like Nvidia is targeted by Russia, it is going to have serious consequences. It would provoke retaliation from America as the US President Joe Biden said: