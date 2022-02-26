Sustainability – It’s a Lifestyle: A Glimpse of Superior Maker Festival

Superior University is continually concentrating its efforts on how to improve the quality of life of its young students and faculty members in order to make positive changes in society.

Following a similar train of thought, Chaudhary Muhammad Akram Center for Entrepreneurship and Development (CMACED) conducted the Superior Maker Festival on February 14, 2021, in accordance with its Entrepreneurship Teaching and Training Program (ETTP) to instill the true spirit of “Can Do It” as it does each year.

The Maker Festival is a gathering of grassroots innovators and makers. It is a celebration of the maker movement and the do-it-yourself (DIY) ethos. Each year, a community of makers gets together to bring a varied spectrum of raw, distinctive, and unconventional ideas to reality to tackle real-world problems.

Sustainability as a Lifestyle

This year’s theme was “Sustainability,” during which numerous competitions were also held under the topic “Protect the Climate Change”. The festival saluted the lady behind this initiative, Dr. Humaira Qudsia Yousaf, Assistant Director ETTP, who has always instilled the spirit of innovation in youth.

Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Director CMACED & Rector Superior University, encouraged the students to constantly create and innovate as she said, “If you don’t have great aspirations and objectives, you’ll end up working for someone who does.”

Muneeb Ahmed, Director Superior Foundation for Research and Development (SFRD) and Deputy Director of CMACED, stated, “There is a pressing need to highlight our students’ innovative ideas and we must instill the importance of entrepreneurship in our youth.”

Ali Salman, Chairperson, and CEO of TEVTA, graced the event as the Chief Guest and addressed the importance of sustainability and entrepreneurship for the young generation.

Also present as the Chief Guest was Parveen Sarwar. Speaking to the students, she stressed the importance of innovation in the modern world.

The event included notable personalities including Najam Mazari, CEO – Chiltan Pure, Mudassir Iqbal, CEO – The Hash.io, Feroz Tahir, CEO – E-Creator, Saqib Azhar, CEO – Enablers, and Faisal Azhar, COO – Enablers. Global speakers from the USA and other foreign countries were also present.

During the event, there was a plethora of energizing and enthralling activities such as Protect the Climate Challenge, Tech-fest, Art of Recycling, Road Safety Awareness, and Photography Competition. The winning students were awarded prizes.

The event was held in collaboration with Chiltan Pure, Enablers, E- creators, PNY, The Hash.io, Free Fire, Dawaa Asaan, Dawn, and Jazz.

Sustainability Ensures a Future for All

Pakistan is one of the few countries to achieve “on track status” vis-à-vis SDG 13 on Climate Change. The achievement of this status is largely a result of several policies and initiatives by the government, which have been launched with the aim to improve the environment and manage the changing climate.

Despite these initiatives and successes, Pakistan remains extremely vulnerable to the impacts of the Climate Challenge. According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021, Pakistan is ranked fifth in the list of countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The human impacts of such events, for instance, the heat waves in Peshawar and Karachi, or Lahore’s overwhelming smog, are beginning to have dire health and economic impacts.

While the government leads and regulates the environmental sustainability agenda of the country, the responsibility for the conservation of the environment and its resources rests with all stakeholders, including the public and private sector, as well as individuals.

That’s why there is a dire need of infusing sustainability in every aspect of our life and generate new astounding ideas for making Pakistan a more sustainable country.

Our present choices and actions have huge long-term impacts on future generations. Practicing sustainability ensures that we make ethical choices that bring a safe and livable future to everyone. If we deplete the resources of the Earth, future generations will be depleted.

Regardless of who we are, where we live, and what we do, we all have a moral obligation to each other, our future generations, and other species to sustain the planet.

Events like these impact our youth and teach them the crucial life skills that will help them navigate their uncertain future. CMACED, the hub of innovation, aims to continue organizing such events to promote the idea of sustainability among the youth.