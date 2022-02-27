Ehsaas Reopens Registration Service to Register Low-Income Families

The Ehsaas 8171 SMS service to register low-income families for the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme has reopened.

“Keeping in view the keen interest of people, we have decided to reopen the Ehsaas 8171 SMS service so that more deserving families can benefit from the Rashan Riayat programme of Ehsaas”, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr Sania Nishtar said in a statement.

Families with a monthly income of less than Rs. 50,000 can enroll themselves by sending their computerised national identity card (CNIC) to 8171. Only one member of an applicant’s family whose mobile number is issued on his own CNIC can register his family through 8171.

“The formal rollout of the programme in partnership with National Bank of Pakistan is just on the anvil. In this regard, all arrangements are ready”, stated Dr Sania.

Till the portal closed on Jan 26, 2022, under the first phase of registration, 19.5 million applications were received out of which 9.3 million unique families were identified. The eligibility of these families is currently being verified through “Ehsaas Survey Registry and Data Analytics” and some have already started receiving eligibility messages from 8171 confirming their eligibility and are starting to utilize the Ehsaas Rashan subsidy.

Under the programme, 30 percent targeted subsidy will be granted on monthly basis to 20 million eligible families on the purchase of flour, pulses, cooking oil and ghee. Overall, 130 million people will benefit from the programme across the country which is around 53 percent of the country’s population.

The provincial governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are participating in the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme. The federal government and all participating federating units are sharing fiscal resources in the proportion of 35/65.