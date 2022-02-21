Govt Directs Facilitation of Expats Under Kamyab Pakistan Program

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, presided over the Steering Committee meeting of Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) at Finance Division today.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ayub Afridi, Secretary Finance, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, President Bank of Punjab, Chairman SECP, CEO Akhuwat Foundation, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

ALSO READ SBP to Launch Electronic Warehouse Receipt Financing for Maize Crop

A thorough presentation was given to the Finance Minister on the progress of the Kamyab Pakistan Program. It was informed that Kamyab Pakistan Programme is going successfully, and applications for the award of loans are being received through SMS.

The loans are being disbursed among deserving applicants after meeting the requirements. It was apprised to the meeting that loans of more than Rs. 2.5 billion have been disbursed. Small loans for businesses, farmers, and the construction of houses are included under the program.

The meeting discussed the inclusion of prospective Pakistani migrant workers into the program and directed the stakeholders to frame modalities for the disbursement of interest-free loans to Pakistani overseas workers.

Finance Minister appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme and further directed the expansion of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme throughout Pakistan.

ALSO READ MCB Bank Granted Approval to Conduct Due Diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

In his concluding remarks, Finance Minister stressed that Kamyab Pakistan Program is a milestone project, having the exponential potential to transform the lives of the lower strata of the society.

The participants of the meeting assured the Finance Minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the program successful.