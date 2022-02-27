Pakistan Beats One of the Favorites for Women’s World Cup 2022 in Warm-up Game

The warm-up games at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 started with a bang as India and Pakistan notched last-over wins.

India denied South Africa victory on the final ball as death bowling from Rajeshwari Gayakwad gave India a dramatic win while Pakistan defeated hosts New Zealand with Nashra Sundhu taking four wickets. Australia came away triumphant against the West Indies despite a strong showing from Stafanie Taylor.

Pakistan claim win over New Zealand at the death with big partnerships

Strong hitting from Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar powered Pakistan to a four-wicket win over New Zealand despite Amy Satterthwaite top-scoring for the WHITE FERNS with 80.

New Zealand was put in to bat, a decision that paid off immediately as Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine both fell cheaply to leave their side on 11 for two.

Amy Satterthwaite and Maddy Green then combined for a 131-run partnership to steady the New Zealand ship with Green eventually dismissed by Ghulam Fatima for 58.

Satterthwaite fell after making 80 from 85 balls becoming the third of Nashra Sandhu’s four scalps on her way to four for 32.

Dar took the final wicket to bowl out New Zealand for 229 before starring with the bat, coming in with Pakistan on 91 for four and making 54 from 59 balls.

After Bismah Maroof departed for 28 from 58, Dar and Riaz combined for a 99-run partnership – and Riaz was there at the end hitting back-to-back fours to seal the win and end on 62 not out from 52 balls.

India fight back to defeat South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur’s century set up India’s victory in their first warm-up match even as Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s blistering final over earned her side a two-run win.

Yastika Bhatia and Kaur combined to put on 84 runs for the third wicket to move the Women in Blue to 119 for three. Kaur continued to anchor India’s innings on her way to 114 from 119 balls before becoming Ayabonga Khaka’s second wicket as she claimed three for 32 with India putting up a score of 244.

Laura Wolvaardt was unmoved when her opening partner Tamzin Brits fell for a 12-ball duck as she crashed her way to 75 from 92 balls, a feat that would soon be replicated by Sune Luus who top-scored with 94 and put her side well on the way to victory.

However, Luus fell before Chloe Tryon was dismissed three balls later leaving two new batters at the crease as Gayakwad claimed four for 46.

The Proteas needed seven runs from two balls but could score only four as Gayakwad’s fine performance was rewarded with a dramatic win.

Perry and Taylor shine as Australia defeat West Indies

Stafanie Taylor and Ellyse Perry put in striking all-round performances as Australia earned a 90-run win over the West Indies at Lincoln Green.

After Australia successfully negotiated the powerplay, the Windies picked up wickets in quick succession as captain Meg Lanning followed Alyssa Healy back to the hutch with Australia on 49 for two.

Ellyse Perry struggled to find a partner but nevertheless reached her fifty from 66 balls to move Australia to 143 for four.

Taylor would eventually dismiss Perry for 62 to claim her third wicket before some late striking from Annabel Sutherland pushed Australia to 259.

Perry picked up with the ball where she left off with the bat striking twice in her first over to reduce the West Indies to 22 for two in the seventh over.

Alana King was also at the double dismissing Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle in quick succession to halt the Windies’ rebuild.

Taylor top-scored with 66 from 126 balls but it wasn’t enough as the West Indies could only make 169 for nine in their 50 overs to hand Australia the win.

Scores in Brief

India beat South Africa at Rangiora Oval, Rangiora by two runs

India 244/9 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 114, Yastika Bhatia 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/23, Shabnim Ismail 1/29)

South Africa 242/7 in 50 overs (Sune Luus 94, Laura Wolvaardt 75; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/46; Meghna Singh 1/40, Sneh Rana 1/40)

Pakistan beat New Zealand at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln by four wickets

New Zealand 229 all out in 45 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 80, Maddy Green 58; Nashra Sundhu 4/32, Fatima Sana 2/38)

Pakistan 233/6 in 49.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 62 not out, Nida Dar 54; Jess Kerr 2/30, Hayley Jensen 1/15)

Australia beat West Indies at Lincoln Green, Lincoln by 90 runs