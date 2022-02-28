NH&MP to Impose Heavy Fines on Overloaded Vehicles

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) will increase the fines for overloading in view of the damage it causes to the highways.

Inspector-General NH&MP, Inam Ghani, said on Monday that the rate of fines would soon be increased for overloading as overloaded vehicles were destroying the highways. Overloaded vehicles would not be allowed to enter motorways and highways, he announced

During an ‘E-Khuli Kachehri’, on FM-95 Radio and the official Facebook page, the IG answered the questions of people from across the country and from abroad.

NH&MP is regularly holding the ‘E-Khuli Kachehri’ as per the directive of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed.

During the session, Ghani issued directions to the authorities concerned to resolve the problems of the general public. The E-Khuli Kachehris, he said, was the best way to remain in direct contact with the general public and help solve problems.

He emphasized the measures required to keep the motorways, highways, and expressways free from traffic accidents to save precious lives and to ensure the safe travel of passengers. He said NH&MP had started ensuring effective and more stringent enforcement of rules, adding that it was taking steps, including snap checking of unregistered vehicles, vehicles with tinted glasses, people driving without a license or not fastening seat belts, unfit vehicles, fancy number plates, drunk driving, overcharging, vehicles with extra lights, and overloaded vehicles, at various toll plazas.

He observed that accidents were happening on highways due to motorcyclists and illegal u-turns. The Motorway Police has started closing down the illegal u-turns, he added.

The IG emphasized that strict action had been ordered against those who set fire to the grass around the motorways. He said every possible step was being taken to meet the shortage of manpower. In this regard, he maintained, an advertisement had been issued for recruitment on 440 different posts from Grade 1 to 5. He said that the institution was further enhancing its operational capacity and ensuring safe travel for passengers.