Citizen Portal Resolved 85% of Land-Related Complaints of Overseas Pakistanis in 2021

The illegal occupation of the plots and properties of overseas Pakistanis is a common practice in the country, with most of them unable to plead their cases in courts due to being thousands of miles away from their homeland.

However, overseas Pakistanis have got an effective platform in the form of the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) where they can file such complaints for the expeditious resolution of their cases.

According to the official data, PCP has helped in resolving more than 85% of the total land-related complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis in 2021 alone.

Over 6,800 complaints were filed on the PCP under the category of “Land Grabbing/Qabza Mafia” last year. Out of which, more than 5,700 were resolved and the possession of recovered plots and properties was handed to their rightful owners.

Where a regional breakdown is concerned, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tops the list with 91.3% resolved complaints, followed by Islamabad, Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and AJK.

Overseas Pakistanis have thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for swiftly retrieving their plots and properties from illegal occupants within days after filing the complaints.