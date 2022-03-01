Huawei Reveals All-in-One MateStation X and 10.3″ MatePad Paper

Huawei recently unveiled its all-in-one (AIO) PC titled the MateStation X and the company’s very first E-Ink tablet, the MatePad Paper under the flag of the Huawei Smart Office.

MateStation X

Huawei MateStation X is the company’s largest AIO personal computer with a large 28.2-inch IPS LCD touchscreen, resolution of 3840 x 2560 pixels, covering 98% of the P3 color gamut. It also features a metallic uni-body with three speakers made in collaboration with Devialet, a French audio company.

MateStation X is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and has up to 16GB RAM with up to 1TB M.2 NVMe storage. The PC boots Microsoft Windows 11 and comes with a wireless keyboard with a built-in fingerprint scanner and a wireless mouse.

MateStation X features dual USB-C ports, dual USB-A connectors, a headphone jack, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support.

The AIO will retail for €2,199 (~$1966) in Europe.

MatePad Paper

Huawei has been working with different types of displays for a long time. The company has now introduced a tablet with a 10.3-inch E Ink display, weighing only 360 grams.

The screen features a special anti-glare layer and can support 32 different brightness levels that allow the user to read even in low light conditions. The MatePad Paper even remains perfectly legible under direct sunlight.

The large screen of the MatePad Paper allows for better reading and writing experience. Moreover, the PMMA screen gives a natural feeling during writing or drawing.

A smart refresh mode has also been developed for the MatePad Paper that allows videos to be played and grants faster navigation of the interface. A fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button is also present for security purposes.

The second-generation M-Pencil stylus is also supported by the MatePad Paper with 4096 pressure sensitivity levels and 26ms latency. The MatePad Paper is available in black, khaki, and blue colors.

The tablet runs a customized HarmonyOS 2.0 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. MatePad Paper features smart content transfer via compatible Huawei phones.

MatePad Paper can last for up to 28 days on a single charge and will retail for €499 ($560) along with M-Pencil and a Folio Cover.