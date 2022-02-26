Acer Launches Swift 5 And Swift 3 Powered by 12th-Gen Intel Chips

Acer has launched the latest versions of the Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops with Intel’s latest 12th-Gen processors. The duo comes with a 14″ touch screen with up to 10 hours of battery life.

While Swift 5 is a premium laptop designed for professionals, Swift 3 on the other hand, is advertised as something that could fit well in both casual as well as professional profiles.

Design & Display

In terms of the design, the two-tone aluminum shell of the new Swift 5 reflects a rather exquisite design. It flaunts a 14″ WQXGA touch screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 92.2 percent and a 16:10 aspect ratio, allowing the users to view vertical content more comfortably. The display is further protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, embedded with ionic silver for durability and surface protection.

If we talk about the Acer Swift 3, it features a similar 14″ Full HD or Quad HD touch-screen display with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

The Acer Swift 5 houses an OceanGlass ­touchpad that is claimed to have been made from plastic waste and comes with a Microsoft Precision Touchpad certification, supporting multi-finger gestures. It also has Windows Hello built into the fingerprint reader on the power button, Cortana for voice support, and Intel Evo to offer experiences such as instant wake from sleep.

There is a backlit keyboard with an air inlet design that can expel 8 to 10 percent more heat when compared with a standard keyboard. As of yet, although we don’t have much information regarding the keyboard of the Swift 3, we expect it to be similar to Swift 5.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the Swift 5 gets a 12th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 12-cores along with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The laptop packs up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM with up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The Swift 5 comes well kitted for high performance and extensive multi-tasking without the laptop being unnecessarily slowed down.

It further comes with aerospace-grade aluminum construction and features an upgraded TwinAir dual-fan system to increase airflow and offer increased thermal efficiency. Additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

For video conferences and meetings, the Swift 5 comes with a full-HD MIPI webcam coupled with Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide high-quality video even in low-light conditions.

The key specifications of the Swift 3 are very similar to those of Acer Swift 5, with the only major differences being the cooling technology and construction. Under the hood, the Swift 3 also gets 12th Gen Intel Core processors paired with up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The Swift 3 comes equipped with Acer’s TwinAir dual-fan cooling system, which is claimed to offer a 65.8 percent improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan machine. Connectivity options, in this case, include Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C, USB Type-A as well as HDMI 2.1 ports. Additionally, with an aim to provide better audio quality, the laptop comes with DTS audio speakers.

Battery & Availability

The Swift 5 offers a battery life of up to 10 hours upon full charge. The laptop also provides fast charging support, which is said to offer over four hours of battery life with a 30-minute charge.

Similarly, the Swift 3’s quick charging technology also offers about four hours of battery life with a 30-minute charge.

The two Acer laptops will begin shipping from June 2022, starting at $850 for the Swift 3 and $1,499 for the Swift 5. However, it remains to be seen, how the increased price of the Swift 5 will sit in the market, given that its 2020 predecessor started at $1,000.