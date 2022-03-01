Sehat Sahulat Program – Democratizing Quality Healthcare for All Pakistanis

With only 3.38% of general government expenditure on healthcare, Pakistan is one of the lowest spenders on health in the region.

This means that the citizens of Pakistan need to privately spend out-of-pocket (OOP) on health, which makes up 60% of Pakistan’s current health expenditure.

Approximately 9% of all households in Pakistan face catastrophic health expenditures or impoverishment due to high OOP payments.

Addressing these issues, the current government has initiated the Sehat Sahulat Program, which is a health insurance initiative of the Federal Government of Pakistan in partnership with the provincial governments.

This novel social scheme is designed to help families in accessing healthcare without incurring financial risk.

In order to better understand how the program can support progress, it is essential to first understand what the program includes.

What are the Goals of the Sehat Sahulat Program?

The Sehat Sahulat Program aims to reduce poverty through a reduction in OOP expenditure on healthcare by improving the health status of the mass population, specifically the poor and needy.

Under this program, the Sehat Insaf Cardholders are eligible to get all medical services for free, excluding OPD.

To date, 27,694,348 families have been enrolled under the program with a total of 3,183,342 hospital visits.

The program was initially launched and run by the government of KPK in 2018 to ensure health services’ access to people living below the national poverty line.

The eligible families were identified using the data of the Benazir Income Support Program. The government of KPK has now covered 100% of its provincial population under the program.

Since different provinces have different proportions of population coverage, it is advisable that you check your entitlement under your respective provincial scheme.

To check your eligibility, click here or get detailed information by calling the Sehat Helpline on 0800 09009 or 0800 89898.

What are the Strengths of the Sehat Sahulat Program?

Prioritizing the Vulnerable

The Sehat Sahulat Program is available for all citizens but it prioritizes the vulnerable population, including the households below the poverty line, the transgenders or persons with disabilities. This ensures that direct benefits are provided to those who need it the most.

Leveraging the Private Sector

Most of the OOP expenditures occur in the private sector, which can be as high as 80% in Pakistan.

The Sehat Sahulat Program is an effective way for the government to leverage the existing infrastructure of such private facilities while also making sure that the citizens do not have to pay out of their pocket.

Covering High-Cost Treatments

The Program covers priority diseases like cancer and renal dialysis which are some high-cost treatments and are often neglected due to a lack of affordability.

Sehat Sahulat Program also covers maternity care, which will help in reducing neonatal and maternal mortality while covering the cost of high expenditure.

Financial Protection

One of the many benefits of the Sehat Sahulat Program is that it provides financial assistance in the form of wage loss during treatment, travel allowance, maternity allowance, and other financial support to a family for a funeral in case of death during hospital admission.

The Sehat Sahulat Program has a list of designated hospitals where the Sehat Insaf Cardholders can utilize the services. These are called panel hospitals.

In case of secondary care for a minor illness, the treatment will be given at a panel hospital in the district.

If a treatment is not possible at the panel hospital in that district, the staff will refer the patient to another hospital in a nearby city where the treatment will be provided under the Program.

If the treatment is received outside the panel hospitals, the Program will not pay for the treatment.

Which hospitals are on the Panel List?

The Sehat Sahulat Program has a list of predefined hospitals where the Sehat Insaf Cardholders can utilize the services. These are called panel hospitals.

In case of secondary care for a minor illness, the treatment will be given at a panel hospital in the district. If a treatment is not possible at the panel hospital in that district, the staff will refer the patient to another hospital in a nearby city where the treatment will be provided under the Program.

If the treatment is received outside the panel hospitals, the Program will not pay for the treatment.

How to use the Sehat Insaf Card?

STEP 1: Check your Eligibility

SMS your National Identity Card number to 8500, to check your eligibility in the program.

STEP 2: Get your Sehat Insaf Card

In case you have been declared eligible, you can receive your Sehat Insaf card / Qaumi Sehat Card from the card distribution center developed in your district.

STEP3: Gather Information and Documents required

Determine the impaneled hospitals for Sehat Sahulat Program. Take your Sehat Insaf Card, original CNIC, and B-form (in case of child treatment) when you visit the impaneled Government/ Private hospital.

STEP 4: Use your Sehat Insaf Card to Get Treatment

After reaching the impaneled hospital you may approach the dedicated SSP representative counter for further assistance. The SSP staff shall verify your Sehat Insaf Card and will guide you to the relevant hospital department for treatment.

STEP 5: Get the Treatment Free of Cost

The cost of treatment after the patient has been admitted to the hospital shall be charged from the Sehat Insaf Card.

STEP 6: Provide Feedback

Call 0800-09009 to provide your feedback. You will also receive a call from the SSP staff to take your feedback for the experience and treatment received.

Sehat Sahulat program is a milestone towards building a welfare state. It ensures that underprivileged Pakistanis get access to their entitled medical health care in a smooth and responsible manner, freeing them of financial obligations.

Programs such as this are innovative initiatives that will push healthcare delivery in Pakistan in the right direction.