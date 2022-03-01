Ukrainian Envoy Requests Pakistan to Intervene in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan, Markian Chechak, has requested Pakistan to play its role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, he hoped that by virtue of being Ukraine’s trade partner, Pakistan will take a proactive stance in condemning the war and will urge Russia to deescalate tensions and stop its aggression.

Ambassador Chechak said that Ukraine and Pakistan remain important trade partners. “Ukraine has supplied to Pakistan over 1.3 million tons of wheat grain thus contributing to Pakistan’s food security last year,” he remarked.

Talking about the Pakistani diaspora and especially the students in Ukraine, he said the Government of Ukraine is doing its best to ensure the safe and smooth evacuation of Pakistani students. Temporary volunteer assistance points have been set up at the border to provide foreign students with food, catering, and other humanitarian needs, the ambassador revealed.

“Our Foreign Ministry has requested the relevant agencies of Ukraine to step up support to all foreign citizens wishing to return to their home countries or move to the third countries,” Ambassador Chechak announced and added that the Ukrainian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers are in touch for the resolution of this issue.

Talking about refugees, he said that according to international reports, about half a million refugees have already left Ukraine while Russian military aggression threatens thousands of foreigners residing in Ukraine. Lamenting the Russian invasion, Ambassador Chechak said it has put their lives at high risk.

He also gave a briefing about the latest developments of the Russia-Ukraine war and said that Russian forces have also targeted civilians including children and old age homes. He stated that Ukraine has filed a petition in the International Court of Justice against Russian atrocities.

The ambassador mentioned that it is difficult to speak as an ambassador while his family is at war.

Ambassador Chechak thanked Pakistan for its sincere support for evacuating Ukrainian citizens from Afghanistan in August last year and said, “We are grateful to all countries for their support in our efforts for our own integrity”.