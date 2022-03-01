Sheikh Rashid Slams India for Employing Cheap Tactics to Cancel Australia Tour

After the Australian cricketer, Ashton Agar’s family was threatened by an Indian national from a fake Instagram account, Minister for Interior Affairs, Shaikh Rashid Ahmad visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday, Australia and Pakistan teams were practicing ahead of the first Test.

While condemning India’s tactics against Pakistan cricket, the Interior Minister said that India has failed to stop Pakistan from playing cricket in the country. Shaikh Rashid further said that India is responsible for New Zealand leaving the tour just hours before the first match in Rawalpindi and now they are using the same tactics to derail the Australia tour.

Ashton Agar’s family received a warning message from a fake Instagram account saying that they will face severe consequences for touring Pakistan. Later on, the security agencies exposed an Indian national who sent those threatening messages to the family of Ashton Agar.

ALSO READ Steve Smith Terms Pakistan a Challenging Opposition in Home Conditions

While talking to the media inside the stadium, the Interior Minister said that every cricket team will visit Pakistan and they will be welcomed here as the people of Pakistan love cricket more than anything. He further said that Australia will enjoy cricket as well as hospitality in Pakistan.

The minister also appreciated the role of security agencies and said that the Pakistan Cricket Board and the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have deep respect for Pakistan Army and other security agencies for their services in bringing cricket back to the country. Shaikh Rashid further added that Pakistan will provide foolproof security to the visiting team.

It is to mention here that last year, the New Zealand cricket team had left the series just hours before the first match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium over a similar threat they received from a fake account.