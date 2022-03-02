CDA Approves Land for Universities in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) board of directors has authorized the allotment of land for two universities and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Academy in Islamabad.

According to reports, the meeting of the board on Tuesday was presided over by the Chairman of the CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed, and resulted in the approval of land for the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and the National University. It also approved the allotment of land for a special education academic facility in the federal capital.

The CDA board also approved a number of amendments to the property manual aimed at easing business and also allowed the use of official video statements of property owners who reside outside Islamabad or abroad for the confirmation of the power of attorney.

As per the new amendments, the board relaxed the requirement for the original allocation letter of the whole commercial property in the case where multiple units are built and sold separately. An affidavit will suffice in case of the non-availability of the original letter.

The CDA has also eased the conditions for legal heirs’ cases to allow one legal heir to appear and complete the process by recording a statement of certified true copy (CTC) instead of all the legal heirs in the presence of a CDA officer.

Also, if a female allottee wants to change her name after marriage or has changed it already but has not informed the CDA, she will be required to submit an affidavit attested by a Class-I magistrate and an attested copy of her nikahnama or matriculation certificate bearing her father’s name to the concerned director for the change of her name.

The board also decided to ban the placement of generators outside houses as they cause air and noise pollution, and agreed to send notices to violators before taking action against them.